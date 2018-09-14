Around Town Kids 9/14/18: Jackson County Museum Days

Jackson, Mich. (WSYM) - Here’s what’s going on around town for kids like me.

Museum Day is a wonderful opportunity to check these museums off your bucket list and discover little pieces of Michigan history waiting to be uncovered in Jackson, Michigan.

2018 Museum Day will be held on September 15, 2018. Participating museums throughout Jackson County will be open to the public free of charge. Some locations will keep it low-key with an “open-house style” reception and self-guided tours while others are hosting festivals, child-friendly activities, historical demonstrations and providing guided tours.

There is so much to see so start early.

My name is Juliana Lewis, now back to the FOX 47 studios.