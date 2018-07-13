Around Town Kids 7/13/18: The Lion King

Here’s what’s going on around town for kids like me!

Can you say Mufasa, Mufasa, Mufasa?

The Lion King returns to the Wharton Center from July 11th through July 29th. Share the adventures of a lion cub crown prince who’s tricked into believing he’s caused his father’s death, and runs away in despair. But as Rifiki says to Simba, “Yes, the past can hurt, but as I see it you can either run from it… or learn from it!” Simba is forced to accept in adulthood the truth of his identity, and his responsibilities.

This is a play that can entertain anyone young or old and there are many life lessons.

