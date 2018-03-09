Around Town Kids 3/9/18: Jackson Women's Expo

FOX 47 News
11:06 AM, Mar 9, 2018

Here is what is going on around town for kids like me.  Come out tomorrow March 10th for the Jackson's Women's Expo.  This is a free community event hosted by American One Credit Union.  Attendees will be able to browse products, sample food and learn about business and services from a variety of nearly one hundred and seventy vendors.  Anywhere from beauty and fashion and jewelry, it will be there.  This will be great day for, a mother daughter date.

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Here is what is going on around town for kids like me.  Come out tomorrow March 10th for the Jackson's Women's Expo.  This is a free community event hosted by American One Credit Union.  Attendees will be able to browse products, sample food and learn about business and services from a variety of nearly one hundred and seventy vendors.  Anywhere from beauty and fashion and jewelry, it will be there.  This will be great day for, a mother daughter date.  

For more information on this event or events like this, visit Fox47News.com. 