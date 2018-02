Come out to the Lansing Center starting today February 16 -18 for the Michigan Deer & Turkey Expo. It opens today Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday opens at 9 a.m. There will be expo seminars and plenty of actives in this place. You can see trick shot with the world famous Byron Ferguson. Come on out and take a shot on the shooting ranges. There will be contest and door prizes.

