If you like toys or collectibles you may want to head to American 1 Events Center at the Jackson County Fairgrounds for the Jackson Toy Show. The event will take place on Feb. 3rd from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Inside the heated fair center there will be over 160 tables of collectible toys. If buying and/or selling toys is of interest, then this event is for you!

