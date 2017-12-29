Around Town Kids 12/29/17: Allow kids time to reflect

The last weekend of the year is a great time to reflect and plan for the new year!

Having time to explore the world is important to a kid. Rather than always having somewhere to go or something to do, how about spending time learning how to manage spare time.

Did you know that having unstructured time allows children to explore their inner and outer worlds? It is the beginning of creativity.

Don't worry if there isn't something going on. Children need to be bored, so they can use their imaginations and discover the world.

Happy New Year!

