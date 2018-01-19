Around Town Kids 1/19/18: PJ Storytime & Teddy Bear Sleepover

10:11 AM, Jan 19, 2018

The Grand Ledge Library has the perfect family event on Friday, Jan. 26th. Remember your younger siblings and suggest a relaxing evening of story-time for young children and their parents. You can wear your pjs and bring a stuffed friend to a relaxing story-time event. Enjoy quiet stories and then your toys are invited to spend the night with the Grand Ledge Library Bears. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Toys can be picked up after 10 a.m. on Saturday. For more information on this event or events like this visit Fox47News.com.

For more information on this event or events like this visit Fox47News.com. 