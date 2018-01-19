Around Town Kids 1/19/18: PJ Storytime & Teddy Bear Sleepover

The Grand Ledge Library has the perfect family event on Friday, Jan. 26th. Remember your younger siblings and suggest a relaxing evening of story-time for young children and their parents. You can wear your pjs and bring a stuffed friend to a relaxing story-time event. Enjoy quiet stories and then your toys are invited to spend the night with the Grand Ledge Library Bears. The event will take place from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. Toys can be picked up after 10 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information on this event or events like this visit Fox47News.com.