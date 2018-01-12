Around Town Kids 1/12/18: MLK Jazz Concert

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 11 at 4:12PM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
On Jan. 14 plan to visit the Fairview Theater at the MSU auditorium as the College of Music presents two jazz performances celebrating the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. internationally renowned MAC Avenue. Recording artist Rodney Whitaker has coordinated with the MSU community to put on this event. There will be two performances as 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are required for the free event and can be picked up at the main office of the College of Music.
For more information on this event or events like this visit Fox47News.com