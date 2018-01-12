Around Town Kids 1/12/18: MLK Jazz Concert

On Jan. 14 plan to visit the Fairview Theater at the MSU auditorium as the College of Music presents two jazz performances celebrating the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. internationally renowned MAC Avenue. Recording artist Rodney Whitaker has coordinated with the MSU community to put on this event. There will be two performances as 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are required for the free event and can be picked up at the main office of the College of Music.

