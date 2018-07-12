Around Town 7/12/18: 29th Annual Ledges Open Auto & Craft Show

If you have a classic car or just love looking at them, then check this out. Grand Ledge is having their 29th annual Ledges Open Auto and Craft Show at Fitgzerald Park this Saturday.

It starts at 9am and goes to 4 pm, rain or shine. Along with the cars, there will be live music from the 50's, 60's and 70's. As well as art and car vendors. The Grand Ledge A&W and Lions Club will have drinks and food but you're more than welcomed to have your own picnic in the park. Admission is free but to register a car, it's 10 dollars and the first 200 get goody bags and dash plaques.

