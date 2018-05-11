Around Town 5/11/18: Say Yes to Michigan Day

It's finally the weekend and what a better way to enjoy your day than with some family fun and taking part in Say Yes to Michigan Day. Come out tomorrow to the Michigan History Center in Lansing for a free day full of activities that all celebrate real stories from Michigan. Enjoy live music from the Suffragettes. Test your knowledge in Michigan trivia and even design your own lighthouse. The events starts at 10am.

