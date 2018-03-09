Around Town 3/9/18: Michigan Buggy Builders

With Spring and Summer right around the corner, you may be looking to check out the latest dune buggies and sand drag cars. If so, then we have the perfect weekend event for you!

The 37th annual V W street, sand, off road trade show and swap meet is happening this Sunday March 10th. With over three hundred exhibitor booths this show includes the latest sand and off equipment exclusive deals and is a one stop super shop for toys and tons of prizes. The event starts at 1030 a.m. and costs 10 dollars but kids under the age of 12 get in free! For any ticket assistance go to etix.com.

