Around Town 3/8/18: Belly Dance at the Brewery

Shakira said the hips don't lie and on Saturday March 10th you can find out for yourself if that's true. As the Lansing Brewing Company is hosting "Bellydance at the Brewery." The event is taking place at the Brewery from noon to 2 p.m.. Instructor Molly from the Habibi Dancers will teach you some easy steps to get your body moving. Admission is 12 dollars and will get you over an hour instruction and either a pint of locally brewed beer or non-alcoholic beverage of your choice.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.