Around Town 3/7/18: Bob Ross Night

Famous patriot Bob Ross left his mark in the painting world and now you can do the same, Come out tomorrow to the Bob Ross painting night at the American Fifth Spirits. The event starts at 7 p.m. and cost 21 dollars per person. Bring your smocks because each ticket covers canvases and a fan paint brush that you can take home! Easels, acrylic paint and cocktails will also be provided. Go to eventbrite.com to get your ticket.

