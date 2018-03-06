Around Town 3/6/18: Winter Snowshoe Hike

Hey nature lovers, grab your snowshoes and hop on the trail for a hike you won't forget. The Fenner Nature Center is hosting a Winter Snowshoe Hike for all ages tomorrow from 6 to 8 p.m.

No experience is necessary but the hike is only limited to 10 people. So hurry up, call and reserve your spot. The hike on Fenner's snow laden trails costs 8 dollars per person or 3 dollars for members and that fee does include the snowshoe rental.

