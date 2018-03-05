Around Town 3/5/18: 29th Annual Mother Son Dance

Mothers grab your sons because it is time to hit the dance floor! Delta Township Parks and Recreation is hosting its 29th annual mother son dance. The event is taking place tomorrow at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West from 7 to 9 p.m.

The dance costs 10 dollars per person for Delta Township residents and 12 dollars per person for non residents. Dance to your favorite tunes and enjoy refreshments and leave with a special phot memento and a special gift for your special young man. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Visit the Delta Township Parks and Recreation website for more details.

