Around Town 3/2/18: East Lansing Roller Derby Season Opener

Get ready to cheer on your favorite local derby team in their season opener! The East Lansing Roller Derby will host their first game of the 2018 season against the Flint Roller Derby team. The game starts at 7 p.m. tomorrow at the Court One Training Center in East Lansing. You can purchase pre-sale tickets online for 8 dollars or for 10 dollars at the door. Ages 12 and under are free. Discounts are offered at the door for seniors, military servicemen and women, and students. For more information visit mittenmavens.net.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.