Around Town 3/13/18: LEGO-A-Palooza

Do you or your child have a knack for building things? Does your imagination run wild when it comes to Legos? You might want to check out LEGO-A-Palooza happening tomorrow! This free event is taking place at the Grand Ledge District Library from 5-7 p.m. Snacks and movies will also be a part of the fun and all ages are welcome to participate. Creations will be displayed in the library and you'll even get a photo taken.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.