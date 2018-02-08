Around Town 2/8/18: Winter Snowshoe Hike

It might be cold and snowy tomorrow but the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing will be hosting a fun event on Friday. From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. you can join naturalists at the Fenner Nature Center for a lantern guided walk through the snow. Admission is 3 dollars for members and 8 dollars for non-members and includes the snowshoe rental. The number of participants is limited to ten, so call early to secure a spot.
