Around Town 2/8/18: Winter Snowshoe Hike

9:21 AM, Feb 8, 2018

It might be cold and snowy tomorrow but the Fenner Nature Center in Lansing will be hosting a fun event on Friday. From 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. you can join naturalists at the Fenner Nature Center for a lantern guided walk through the snow. Admission is 3 dollars for members and 8 dollars for non-members and includes the snowshoe rental. The number of participants is limited to ten, so call early to secure a spot. We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.

