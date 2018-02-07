Around Town 2/7/18: MSU Student Farm Pork Dinner

If you're interested in organic farming there's an event tomorrow you might want to check out. The Kellogg Center is hosting an MSU student farm pork dinner. There will be a four course meal served with beer. All of the pork that'll be served was processes locally at the MSU meat lab on campus. Dinner starts at 630 p.m. Thursday night and is 59 dollars per person. That includes the meal, beverages, tax, and tip.

