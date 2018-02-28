Around Town 2/28/18: Howl at the Moon

FOX 47 News
2:25 PM, Feb 28, 2018

Are you looking for a night time hike that you can bring your furry friend on look no further then Howl at the Moon at the Harris Nature Center.  This adventurous, guided hike allows you and your pet to take a stroll through the moonlit woods on Friday.  The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Harris Nature Center in Okemos.  Cost $3 dollars per person and all dogs must be on a non-retractable leash.  You're also allowed to bring your own flashlight for the event, but it's not required.

