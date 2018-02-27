Around Town 2/27/18: Allen Farmers Market, Bourbon Tasting

If you're looking for a place that sells fresh produce grown locally, then we have the place for you. Come down to the Allen Farmer's Market where you can find fresh food, crafts, find community resources, enjoy great entertainment and more. The farmers market takes place every Wednesday at the corner of Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street in Lansing. The hours are 3-6:30 p.m. and takes place indoors until May. Credit cards, debit cards, and EBT are all accepted.
If you love trying new bourbons, tomorrow from 6-8 p.m. the State Room Restaurant will be hosting an "Uncorked Bourbon Tasting." Host Flynn Gutzeit will give a tour of fine bourbons from the state of Kentucky. For 49 dollars a person you'll get six bourbons to taste and a small plate of appetizers. Seating is limited, but you can call the State Room to pre-pay for your reservation.
