Around Town 2/23/18: Lumberjack Festival

Beards, beer and whiskey-- that's the best way to describe the first ever Lumberjack Festival happening this weekend. From noon until 5 p.m. on Saturday you'll be able to take part in fun activities like a beard and mustache competition and a lumberjack obstacle course. Each competition costs just 5 dollars, but if you're just there for food and fun, Picnic Food Truck and Morton's fine catering will be there. The festival will take place on the 1200 block of Turner Street in Lansing's Old Town. The event is free but a 10 dollar donation is accepted.
