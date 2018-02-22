Around Town 2/22/18: PJ Story Time, Wine Tasting at Bordeaux

The week is coming to an end and that means it's time to wind down and what better way to relax than at PJ Story Time? Story time will take place on Friday, Feb. 23rd at the Grand Ledge Area District Library. This event allows you and your little one to snuggle up with a book and enjoy the night. Doors open at 6 p.m. for book browsing and story time begins at 6:30 p.m. Children are allowed to to wear their pajamas and even bring a special stuffed animal to read with. Light snacks will be served while quiet stories are read. Your child's toys can even stay the night at the library and will be posted on social media. Toy pickup begins Saturday at 10 a.m.

If you're looking to wind down without the kids, Bordeaux is hosting wine down Fridays. This event lets you sample two white and red wines for just 20 dollars a person. You can come in any time between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and you get complimentary hor d'oeurves. This event is limited to thirty RSVP's, so register today by calling (517) 323-4190 or email @yourfriendsatbordeauxlansing.com.

