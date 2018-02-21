Around Town 2/21/18: 2018 MSU Comics Forum

The moment that many have been waiting for...thirsty Thursdays are back part of the wild life pub night at the Michigan Wild Life Conservancy. Come out and party on their new 3 thousand square foot patio and grab a beer for a deal. Bud Light cans are a dollar, domestic beers are two and house cocktails are two fifty. Plus if you come hungry, grab yourself a brat combo for four dollars and try your hand at the shuffle board. The event is taking place at the Bengel Wildlife Center tomorrow and starts at 5 pm.
Also happening on Thursday, it's the 2018 MSU Comics Forum. This multi-day annual event is full of panel discussions, exhibits of comic art, comic book group discussions and keynote speakers. The forum is at the Michigan State University Main Library from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public!
