Around Town 2/20/18: Greater Lansing Eats

If you're looking for a great time and great food then we've got you covered! The Greater Lansing Eats is a series of events that demonstrate an authentic dining experience right here in Lansing. Capital Vine is partnering with Ellis Brewery and Spirits for a four-course meal prepared by Chef Ryan Lucas. Complimentary beer and spirits will also be available. The event will take place tomorrow at Capital Vine with doors opening at 6 p.m. and dinner at 6:30. The cost is 35 dollars per person and seating is limited.
We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.