Around Town 2/15/18: Klimb for Kids

If you're looking for a way to be active for a good cause this weekend...Then we have the answer for you. The organization "Spartans rebuilding Michigan" is hosting their third annual Klimb for Kids fundraiser. The stair climbing event takes place tomorrow at the Breslin Student Center in East Lansing. Doors open at 11 a.m. tickets are 20 dollars and all proceeds will directly go to the Children's Miracle Network.

