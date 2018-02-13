Around Town 2/13/18: State Room Valentine's Day Dinner

FOX 47 News
11:35 AM, Feb 13, 2018

If you're still looking for something fun to do for Valentine's Day, you might want to check out the State Room Restaurant at the Kellogg Center. You can get a four-course meal between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Valentine's Day for 49 dollars per person. Some of the delicious options include Moroccan baby lamb chops and seared halibut. You can call (517) 432-5049 to make a reservation. We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.

