Around Town 2/12/18: Mardi Gras Live Jazz

Tomorrow is Mardi Gras and if you're not lucky enough to be in New Orleans to celebrate, there's still a way to party right here in Mid-Michigan. The Kellogg Center in East Lansing is hosting a big party Tuesday night that'll have live jazz music and beer. It starts at 630 p.m. and it'll cost 59 dollars per person. That price includes a five course meal with a beer or cocktail pairing and tax and tip. Some of the food on the menu will include smoked oyster hush puppies, low country crawfish bisque, and fried green tomato salad. Yum!

