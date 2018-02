If you're looking to kick off the weekend with a fun night, you can head to the Breslin Center in East Lansing tomorrow to see the Harlem Globetrotters! The family friendly event is fun for people of all ages and will run from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. Tickets start at 17 dollars.

