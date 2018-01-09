Around Town 1/9/18: Bookworms at the Broad

If you're looking to get out of the house with young kids this week, you might want to check out Bookworms at the Broad on Wednesday. There will be story-time revolving around the theme of collecting. This free event is recommended for children ages two to five and takes place at the Eli and Edythe Broad Art Museum in East Lansing from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. W

e'll have more local events and things to do on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.