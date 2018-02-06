Around Town 1/6/18: Sweetheart Ball

Tomorrow marks one week until Valentine's Day and if you're hoping to celebrate a little early, look no further than the Sweetheart Ball in East Lansing at the Hannah Community Center. Tomorrow youth in the area can take a parent or another special adult to a night filled with dancing, refreshments, and a keepsake to take home. The event will take place from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and attendees are encouraged to wear dressy or semi-formal attire. The cost is 14 dollars per person or 15 dollars for non-residents of East Lansing. Registering in advance is highly recommended.

