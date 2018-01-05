Around Town 1/5/18: Lansing Symphony Orchestra

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend that involves staying inside you might want to check out the Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 3, David Cooper. The event is at the Wharton Center and starts at 8 p.m. and admission to get in starts at $20.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47.

If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com.