Around Town 1/5/18: Lansing Symphony Orchestra

FOX 47 News
1:57 PM, Jan 5, 2018

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend that involves staying inside you might want to check out the Lansing Symphony Orchestra Masterworks 3, David Cooper.  The event is at the Wharton Center and starts at 8 p.m. and admission to get in starts at $20.

