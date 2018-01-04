Around Town 1/4/18: Lansing Boat Show H20-18

FOX 47 News
12:33 PM, Jan 4, 2018

The Lansing Boat Show H20-18 is this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Lansing Center. There will be different types of boats, pontoons, sports, cruisers, sun deck boats, sport fishing boats, and ski boats. The event goes from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. If you have an event to share, send us an email to aroundtown@fox47news.com

FOX 47 News
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Lansing Boat Show H20-18 is this weekend, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Lansing Center.  There will be different types of boats, pontoons, sports, cruisers, sun deck boats, sport fishing boats, and ski boats.  The event goes from 12 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.  

If you have an event to share, send us an email to aroundtown@fox47news.com 