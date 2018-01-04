Around Town 1/3/18: Howl at the Moon

FOX 47 News
11:29 AM, Jan 4, 2018

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend you might want to check out Howl at the Moon at the Harris Nature Center Friday January 5th. You can also take your dog but dogs must be on a non retractable leash. The event includes a guided hike through the lite woods. It starts at 7:00 p.m. and is $3 per person. People going on the hike will meet in the Harris Nature Center parking lot before it starts. We'll have more local events and things to do right here on Fox 47. If you have an event you would like to share send us an email to aroundtown@fox47news.com

