Around Town 1/3/18: Howl at the Moon

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend you might want to check out Howl at the Moon at the Harris Nature Center Friday January 5th. You can also take your dog but dogs must be on a non retractable leash. The event includes a guided hike through the lite woods. It starts at 7:00 p.m. and is $3 per person. People going on the hike will meet in the Harris Nature Center parking lot before it starts.

