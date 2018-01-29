Around Town 1/29/18: Deschuetes Beer Dinner

If you're looking for a way to enjoy some drinks and great food from head chefs...why not check out the Deschuetes Beer Dinner at Hop-Cat in East Lansing. You'll be able to enjoy a full menu of custom prepared plates that are specifically designed to pair perfectly with delicious drinks. You can get your ticket by going to eventbrite.com.

