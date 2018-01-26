Around Town 1/26/18: Bourrrbon Winterfest

If you're looking for something to do tomorrow night you can head on over to BAD Brewing Company in Mason for their second annual Bourrrbon Winterfest. Early admission entry will begin at 1 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online for 25 dollars Early admission includes a drink ticket and a 22 ounce bottle of your choice. General admission will begin at 2 p.m. with a 6 dollar cash only cover.

