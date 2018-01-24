Around Town 1/24/18: Absolute Music Chamber Series

Music lovers...listen up...we have an event for you tomorrow happening around town. On Thursday you can check out the Absolute Music Chamber Series at the Urban Beat Event Center. The event starts at 7:30 p.m. If you buy a ticket online it costs 20 dollars...and tickets at the door will be 22. Students though, get quite the deal. It's only 5 dollars with your student id. Also, the audience will have the chance to talk to the artists afterwards with an after, concert discussion. Light refreshments will also be served.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.