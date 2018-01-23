Around Town 1/23/18: Scotch Tasting

You've heard of a wine tasting, but what about a scotch tasting? If that sounds like something right up your alley then you are in luck! Tomorrow a scotch tasting is taking place in the State Room Restaurant in East Lansing. The event will begin at 6 p.m. and admission is 49 dollars per person. Seating is limited and will be on a first come first serve basis. You can call 517-884-8135 to make a reservation.

