Around Town 12/29/17: New Year's Eve at Lansing Brewing Company

New Year's Eve is Sunday and if you still don't have any plans to ring in the new year, we've got you covered.



Lansing Brewing Company is hosting a huge party with no cover charge.



The event will have live music and dinner specials, which will include prime rib and salmon dishes available until 10 p.m. or until they run out.



The party goes from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. with a special New Year's Eve beer on tap as well.



