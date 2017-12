If you're looking for something fun to do while also staying out of these frigid temperatures you might want to check out the Delilah Dewylde Show at the Lansing Brewing Company tomorrow night. There will be beer, food and music. The event goes from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.