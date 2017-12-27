Around Town 12/27/17: Wonderland of Lights

If you're looking for something fun to do with the kids this week you might want to consider taking them to the Wonderland of Lights at Potter Park Zoo. The zoo's Christmas lights display will be open this Thursday through Sunday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will feature thousands of holiday lights and displays. The cost is seven dollars for adults and five dollars for kids ages 3-12.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.