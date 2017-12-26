Around Town 12/26/17: Festival of Trees

Christmas might technically be over, but if you're still in the holiday spirit the Festival of Trees is taking place at the Turner Dodge House.

You can see the beautiful displays of trees at the building on North Street in Lansing.

Admission is $5 per person, but children 12 and under are free.

If you have a group of 10 or more, you can schedule a group tour.

The last day to see the Festival of Trees is January 1.

If you have an event to share, send us an email at aroundtown@fox47news.com.