Around Town 1/2/18: Zoo in Your Neighborhood

If the kids are off this week and you're looking for something fun to do with them you might want to check out the zoo in your neighborhood on January 4th.

The event takes place at the Capital Area District Libaries in South Lansing. It's a free event and goes from 10:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

The zoo in your neighborhood is put on by the potter park zoo and allows people to encounter live education animals.