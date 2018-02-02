Around Town 1/2/18: An American Girl Tea Party

The weekend is here and we have a wonderful event for you to check out with your kids. Tomorrow the Kellogg Center is hosting An American Girl Tea Party! The event will take place on Saturday and kids can bring their favorite dolls, stuffed animal, or action figure. There will even be tiny little teacups for your child's special friend. Mighty Leaf Teas or lemonade will be served as well as a three-course small plate luncheon. The event starts at noon and is 21 dollars per person. To make a reservation call (517) 432-5049.

