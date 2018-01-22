Around Town 1/20/18: Lansing Brew Run

If one of your 2018 goals is to be more active you might want to check out the Lansing Brew Run on Tuesday. The event is put on by the Lansing Brewing Company, Playmakers, and the Gillespie Group. Its at 6 p.m. but you can show up as early as 530 p.m. to start walking or running or even a little bit after 6. The event is free...and participants will have an opportunity to win free raffle prizes. The event takes place once a month with a goal of raising 10 thousand dollars a month for local charities.

For more information on this event or events like this visit Fox47News.com.