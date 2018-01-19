Around Town 1/19/18: HopCat 10th Anniversary, Mobile Food Pantry

If you want to get out of the house on Saturday you might want to check out the 10th Anniversary Celebration at HopCat. The restaurant chain is celebrating ten years since opening its first location in 2008. There will be free crack fries from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. with any purchase along with a crack fries eating contest. The party starts at 11 a.m.

Also on Saturday there will be a mobile food pantry at St. Gerard Catholic School from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until food runs out. People who are eligible to participate include anyone who is disadvantaged and vulnerable, citizens on fixed incomes, and families or individuals with limited or low-income jobs.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send and email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.