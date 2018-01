If you're interested in creating some art on Friday night, Wine and Canvas at the Market might be for you. It will take place at the Lansing City Market from 6-9 p.m. and costs 35 dollars per person. The event will be a paint party where you'll have the chance to sip your favorite wine or cocktail while creating a masterpiece.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.