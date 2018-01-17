Around Town 1/17/18: Live and Local Music Fest

Music festivals aren't for only the summer season. Though the temperatures are chilly, tomorrow night you might want to warm up by heading over to the Live and Local Music Fest. The event is taking place at the Urban Beat Center in Lansing. If you get a ticket online its $10, if you get one at the door it's $15. THe event features local music artists and can be the perfect date night. It goes from 6 until 9 p.m. We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com.