Around Town 1/12/18: Hannah & Gretchen- A Ballet Story

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Allegan, Barry, Gratiot, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon, Ottawa, Van Buren
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 9:26AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Calhoun, Clinton, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:54AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Branch, Hillsdale
Winter Weather Advisory issued January 12 at 3:40AM EST expiring January 12 at 7:00PM EST in effect for: Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Clinton
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 18 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Ionia
Flood Advisory issued January 11 at 10:07PM EST expiring January 15 at 1:00AM EST in effect for: Ingham
When checking out what's going on around town this weekend we found one that's great for kids tomorrow. You might want to check out Hannah and Gretchen- A Ballet Story The performance is open for all ages and will be taking place at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 2 p.m. Admission is 10 dollars.
