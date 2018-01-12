Around Town 1/12/18: Hannah & Gretchen- A Ballet Story

When checking out what's going on around town this weekend we found one that's great for kids tomorrow. You might want to check out Hannah and Gretchen- A Ballet Story The performance is open for all ages and will be taking place at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center at 2 p.m. Admission is 10 dollars.

We'll have more local events and things to do right here on FOX 47 and if you have an event you want to share, send an email to AroundTown@Fox47News.com