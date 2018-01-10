Around Town 1/10/18: Club Vine: Red Wines

If you are a wine lover looking to get out of the house...you might want to check out "Club Vine: Blind Reds, a wine tasting" take place Thursday night. The event is happening at Capital Vine from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m.

It cost 40 dollars a person and there will also be a tax and tip. You'll have the chance to taste different red wines with just your senses, not knowing the variety and be sure to come hungry. There will also be appetizers available.

